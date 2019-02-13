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Animal Farm: Chapters 2 & 3
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17 views • February 13, 2019
This week we are looking at chapters 2 and 3 of the Animal Farm by George Orwell. Mr. Orwell wrote this book at a time when any book which criticized the Soviet Union didn't get published. Not in Britain or and America. It took some years before it was published. Three years after writing Animal Farm he wrote 1984 which was a huge success by then Animal Farm was published with welcomed arms.
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