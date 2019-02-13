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Ali Alexander: America First Policies Gave US Economy Edge
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104 views • February 13, 2019
Policies promoted by Trump are designed to put American interests first. Ali Alexander reveals how the President has ushered in a time of great prosperity due to his focus on our nation.
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