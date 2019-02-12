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Gavin McInnes & Ali Alexander On The Left’s Persecution Of Patriots
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123 views • February 12, 2019
The persecution of patriots, conservatives, and Christians has become the left’s favorite pastime worldwide. Gavin McInnes and Ali Alexander join Alex to expose examples of the actual hate towards patriots.
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