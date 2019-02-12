© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Typhus Outbreak in Los Angeles Due to Heaps of Rat-Infested Trash, Spreads to City Hall
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • February 12, 2019
Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney, Liz Greenwood, contracted typhus from working at City Hall, which is infested with rats. In 2018, a record-setting 124 cases of the typhus were reported. Mayor Garcetti promised to clean up the heaps of rat-infested trash around Los Angeles to combat the typhus epidemic, but they still are to be seen everywhere, and the infectious disease is worsening.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81319
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81319
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.