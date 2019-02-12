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Message to Juan Guaidó and ZioCons "Pacta sunt Servanda" Agreements Must be Kept
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9 views • February 12, 2019
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacta_sunt_servanda
https://videos.telesurenglish.net/video/592968/remembering-hugo-chavezs-un-devil-speech/
Years ago, the late Hugo Chavez exposed "Devil's Recipe". [Footage courtesy of TeleSur September 2006]
#OnGuard #MyFriends Rogue #Presidents #FakePresidents and #Masons #FreeMasons and #Nazis #ZioCons on the Loose Part 1
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-11/coup-coup-why-venezuelas-guaido-doesnt-have-constitutional-leg-stand
https://videos.telesurenglish.net/video/592968/remembering-hugo-chavezs-un-devil-speech/
Years ago, the late Hugo Chavez exposed "Devil's Recipe". [Footage courtesy of TeleSur September 2006]
#OnGuard #MyFriends Rogue #Presidents #FakePresidents and #Masons #FreeMasons and #Nazis #ZioCons on the Loose Part 1
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-11/coup-coup-why-venezuelas-guaido-doesnt-have-constitutional-leg-stand
Keywords
fake newsrule of lawalex jonesgodjesusroger stonereligionaijudgezionistzionismlawnazisjusticemaritime lawjudgementneoconsrightstreatylordhugo chavezprophetfreemasonmasonagentsmessengerindratylerrogue aifalse ai godslaw of the landactorsagreementsdevils recipefake presidentsfalse godsfalseaigodsfirst ministerinternational lawisalatinlaw and orderlaw of the sealawfulmap of qanonpacta sunt servandapromisepromisestechno luciferianismtelesurethe judgeziocons
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