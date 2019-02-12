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Driver Blames Aliens for Odd Accident
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36 views • February 12, 2019
On Wednesday February 6th, a solo vehicle accident occurred on Highway 18 above Red Rock Wall.
A white Ford E350 van, for unknown reasons, overturned on Highway 18 landing on its side street crossing the oncoming traffic lane. The van was traveling upbound towards Rimforest just after 1:34 pm. According to CHP transcripts of the original 911 call, the driver adamantly stated that his van was flipped over by aliens.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81335
A white Ford E350 van, for unknown reasons, overturned on Highway 18 landing on its side street crossing the oncoming traffic lane. The van was traveling upbound towards Rimforest just after 1:34 pm. According to CHP transcripts of the original 911 call, the driver adamantly stated that his van was flipped over by aliens.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81335
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