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Gavin McInnes’ Brother Attacks Alex Jones Inside Infowars Headquarters
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6306 views • February 12, 2019
While broadcasting his daily radio and television show, Alex Jones is brutally attacked by leftist and unhinged social justice warrior, Miles, who covertly infiltrated the building and just so happens to be Gavin McInnes' brother.
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