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Air New Zealand flight to China forced to turn back for not having permission to land
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7 views • February 12, 2019
Mary Greeley News – An Air New Zealand flight to Shanghai turned back several hours into its journey on Sunday after discovering it did not have permission to land in China.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81363
https://marygreeley.com/?p=81363
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