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Idiot Leftist Claims 80 Billion Illegal Aliens Live In America
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119 views • February 12, 2019
Propaganda against construction of the wall has reached peak levels with leftists ignoring the math around the issue. Gavin and Ali join Alex to discuss the abandonment of logic in America.
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