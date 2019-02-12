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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 2/12/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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343 views • February 12, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
APPLE DEMANDS NATURAL NEWS STOP WRITING ABOUT ABORTIONS, SATANISM; THREATENS TO BLOCK APP FROM APPLE DEVICES
MURDERER OF BABY, MOTHER DODGES 1 MURDER CHARGE THANKS TO CUOMO'S POST-BIRTH ABORTION BILL
WAVING A LIMP-WRIST, BETO LECTURES AGAINST WALLS IN TEXAS
Guests:
Gavin McInnes
Ali Alexander, AmericanParty.com
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
APPLE DEMANDS NATURAL NEWS STOP WRITING ABOUT ABORTIONS, SATANISM; THREATENS TO BLOCK APP FROM APPLE DEVICES
MURDERER OF BABY, MOTHER DODGES 1 MURDER CHARGE THANKS TO CUOMO'S POST-BIRTH ABORTION BILL
WAVING A LIMP-WRIST, BETO LECTURES AGAINST WALLS IN TEXAS
Guests:
Gavin McInnes
Ali Alexander, AmericanParty.com
4th Hour:
Paul Joseph Watson
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