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Gavin McInnes Sues SPLC After Hate Label Used To Shut Up Patriots
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588 views • February 12, 2019
Gavin McInnes has filed a lawsuit against the SPLC’s incorrect labeling of Christians, conservatives, and patriots as “hate groups”. Gavin and Ali Alexander join Alex in studio to discuss the lawsuit and the path to victory that lies ahead.
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