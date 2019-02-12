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FULL SHOW: How Trump Can Build the Wall “Anyway”
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210 views • February 12, 2019
Italy Hails Trump as “Warhammer” Against Globalism. oros is worried but sees hope for the EU & world government in the “Green” movement. During Trump’s rally on Monday night, chants of “USA! USA! USA!” boomed throughout the venue with American flags and MAGA hats everywhere. Gavin McInnes & Ali Alexander are uniting to counterattack the SPLC that the establish has used to wrongfully label political opponents as “hateful” and “racist” and effectively ban their free speech for life.
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