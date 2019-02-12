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Mom's New Side Hustle: Selling CBD
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152 views • February 12, 2019
CBD oil, whether in lotions, balms or inside of a dropper bottle, is the latest in a string of products that women, many of them mothers, are selling and recruiting others to sell — a modernized version of a decades-old trend. But is the quality of the product all it should be? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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