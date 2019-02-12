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Soros Declares Democracy To Blame For Anti-EU Protests
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149 views • February 12, 2019
An op-ed by George Soros makes the argument that democracy is "outdated" and the cause of anti-EU sentiment. Alex breaks down the dark agenda by Soros to conquer Europe with bureaucracy.
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