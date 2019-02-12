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VIDEO: Beto Claims That Walls End Lives
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446 views • February 12, 2019
Alex Jones presents Infowars' footage from Beto O'Rourke's anti-Trump rally in El Paso, Texas where the loser who ran against Ted Cruz for Senate boldly lies and claims that walls end lives when it has been proven that all crime on the border decreases after bolstering walls or barriers, especially in El Paso.
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