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A Plane Truth Shut Down
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46 views • February 12, 2019
There are links below to his backup channel and the original video.
If you haven't heard of this guy he is an amazing Youtuber!
They just shut down his channel.
I would highly suggest checking out his backup channel and (hopefully) if his normal channel goes back up check that out as well.
He said in the video to try and spread awareness about this and I saw some people re-uploading his video so I thought I would as well.
youtube.com/channel/UCoCRM1rq5P3ODxC6RbfWEXw
If you haven't heard of this guy he is an amazing Youtuber!
They just shut down his channel.
I would highly suggest checking out his backup channel and (hopefully) if his normal channel goes back up check that out as well.
He said in the video to try and spread awareness about this and I saw some people re-uploading his video so I thought I would as well.
youtube.com/channel/UCoCRM1rq5P3ODxC6RbfWEXw
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