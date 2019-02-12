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Carson Vs Cronkite: Johnny Defends Comedy, Walter Defends The Devil
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151 views • February 12, 2019
Johnny Carson was asked if he should talk about serious issues on his show and Walter Cronkite comments on the New World Order. Must see video reveals their true mindsets on these topics.
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