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NYC: No Charges For Man Who Stabbed Baby To Death
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148 views • February 12, 2019
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the RHA into law, a man who was charged with the murder of the unborn child has now avoided those charges due to the new law. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of the left that now leads to injustices.
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