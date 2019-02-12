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Heather Fraser at VCC London
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55 views • February 12, 2019
Some experiences can change the course of your life completely. In 1995, this happened to Heather Fraser when her one year old son reacted violently to a taste of peanut butter. Since then, she has been preoccupied with: recovering his health and understanding how and why he developed life threatening allergies to common foods. Her book, The Peanut Allergy Epidemic in which she unravels the story of how and why millions of children today have become peanut allergic.
Jan 17 2018 London, Ontario
Jan 17 2018 London, Ontario
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