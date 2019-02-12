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"FROM NEW AGE TO JESUS" STEVEN BANCARZ SHARES HIS TESTIMONY OF COMING TO CHRIST
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13 views • February 12, 2019
HE'S A MAN SAVED. AUTHOR AND RESEARCHER, STEVEN BANCARZ, SHARES HIS AMAZING TESTIMONY AND TALK ABOUT HIS NEW BOOK WITH JOSH PECK TITLED "THE SECOND COMING OF THE NEW AGE" COME MEET STEVEN AND JOSH PECK IN PERSON AT HEAR THE WATCHMEN DALLAS. DETAILS AT WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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