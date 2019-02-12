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Climate Chaos Solutions - Indoor Nursery
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32 views • February 12, 2019
I was having trouble getting germination until I restarted the germination pad.
For awhile I was leaving a small amount of water in the bottom of the tray but decided that was not a the best idea. Now I just check the cubes for weight every day and pour a little nutrient solution around them if they seem light. Capillary action does the work.
For awhile I was leaving a small amount of water in the bottom of the tray but decided that was not a the best idea. Now I just check the cubes for weight every day and pour a little nutrient solution around them if they seem light. Capillary action does the work.
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