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Before and After Sun Blanket
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26 views • February 12, 2019
This horrible artificial cloud was moving over the Sun.
I can't believe it happened so quickly!
It was just in about an hour!
People are telling me that the Sun looks like a little LED in the sky due to the "cloud".
Also, the trolls have come back again.
Please help by putting out real comments!
THANKS!
I can't believe it happened so quickly!
It was just in about an hour!
People are telling me that the Sun looks like a little LED in the sky due to the "cloud".
Also, the trolls have come back again.
Please help by putting out real comments!
THANKS!
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