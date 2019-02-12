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Dark Financial Clouds Forming in 2019
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4 views • February 12, 2019
Doomsayers have for decades claimed that the collapse of the global financial system is just around the corner, yet here we are in 2019 with a strong US dollar and a ballooning public debt. Chris Martenson, nevertheless, believes several economic trends are coming together this year to build the perfect storm.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/dark-financial-clouds-2019/
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/dark-financial-clouds-2019/
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