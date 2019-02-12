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100 Year Old Enfield Rifle Test Fired!
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28 views • February 12, 2019
A friend gives us an old rifle to look over and make sure it was safe to shoot. Not only was it safe to shoot, but the rifle contained a lot of history that dates back to World War I.
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Be sure to check us out online at our website.
https://anamericanhomestead.com/
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