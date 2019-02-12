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El grano del sistema #253 - La Chanchocracia
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24 views • February 12, 2019
EL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL HA COMENZADO 01:17
PARÁSITOS EN NUESTRA MENTE, COMO NOS GOBIERNA EL SISTEMA Y COMO PODEMOS CONTRARRESTARLO 11:23
ELLOS VIVEN, LA PELÍCULA QUE DESCHAVÓ EL SISTEMA 34:49
CHANCHOCRACIA, LA ARGENTINA CONTEMPORÁNEA 49:15
CONTAMINACIÓN, COMO NOS VEN DESDE EL EXTERIOR 55:50
EL ORDEN ECONÓMICO NATURAL DE SILVIO GESELL 1:06:36
LOS DRONES LADRONES 1:21:07
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW-yywTVAN8
PARÁSITOS EN NUESTRA MENTE, COMO NOS GOBIERNA EL SISTEMA Y COMO PODEMOS CONTRARRESTARLO 11:23
ELLOS VIVEN, LA PELÍCULA QUE DESCHAVÓ EL SISTEMA 34:49
CHANCHOCRACIA, LA ARGENTINA CONTEMPORÁNEA 49:15
CONTAMINACIÓN, COMO NOS VEN DESDE EL EXTERIOR 55:50
EL ORDEN ECONÓMICO NATURAL DE SILVIO GESELL 1:06:36
LOS DRONES LADRONES 1:21:07
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW-yywTVAN8
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