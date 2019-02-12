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The Irony of Jeff Bezos' Privacy Being Invaded
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16 views • February 12, 2019
Jeff Bezos who is the biggest privacy invader of all, besides maybe the NSA, is griping about his privacy being invaded lol! The privacy breech exposed an affair he was having and most likely resulted in his divorce from his wife of 25 years. If you would like to support my channel join for free as a preferred customer at my website tonypiastowski.my90forlife.com where you can purchase organic, nutrient dense drinks like Beyond Tangy Tangerine which has over 245 nutrients!!
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