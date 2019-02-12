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Liberals Are Breaking The Matrix With Their Own Stupidity
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512 views • February 12, 2019
Online news analyst / hip-hop artist An0maly breaks down the desperate attempts of the left to seize control of the conversation and force authoritarianism on America.
https://www.infowars.com/the-social-media-purge-of-conservatives-is-a-giant-election-meddling-scheme/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6KItTH9oVY
https://twitter.com/legendaryenergy
https://www.infowars.com/the-social-media-purge-of-conservatives-is-a-giant-election-meddling-scheme/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6KItTH9oVY
https://twitter.com/legendaryenergy
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