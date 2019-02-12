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Full Show - Democrats Introduce Articles Of Impeachment As Five Million Plan To Illegally Immigrate To The U.S. - 02/11/2019
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577 views • February 12, 2019
Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s surprise appearance at the Grammys completely stole the show and was so well-received that analysts believe it was a tease for a 2020 run. Obama said Beyonce’s “Run the World” was a motivational song for her. Meanwhile, President Trump’s approval rating is surging above its highest level since shortly after entering office and Americans' optimism over their finances has reached a 16-year high. Start your week informed. Call and tune in now!
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