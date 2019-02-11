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Soros Arrested: Bush Pleads Guilty To 9/11 - Obama Begs For His Life
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329 views • February 11, 2019
Billionaire financier George Soros has been arrested and is being detained in Switzerland for interrogation before being extradited to the United States where he will face a military tribunal as an enemy combatant. George W. Bush pleads guilty to high crimes and misdemeanors including 9/11. Barack Obama being detained at Gitmo, charged with High Treason, begs for his life. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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