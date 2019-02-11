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How The Clintons REALLY Treat Black People - The Haiti Scandal
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31 views • February 11, 2019
After the 2010 Earthquake, which devastated Haiti, the USA and Hillary's State Department promised much needed humanitarian aide. This video explains how that never happened & what the Haitian people really got was the "Clinton Foundation", using the country as a place to give contract favors to those companies that donated heavily to the Clintons.
Pay for play at its most extreme.
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/scandal-without-end-is-the-clinton-foundation-a-fraud/
Pay for play at its most extreme.
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/scandal-without-end-is-the-clinton-foundation-a-fraud/
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