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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 2/11/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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28 views • February 11, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM THE RECAPTURED STATE OF TEXAS:
GALLUP: FIVE MILLION LATIN AMERICANS COMING TO U.S. THIS YEAR
BEST IN YEARS TRUMP APPROVAL RATING BLOWS WASHINGTON MINDS
LISA HAVEN ON INFOWARS? DAMN STRAIGHT
LIBERAL ZOOKEEPER SOY-BOY ETHAN PATTERSON FIRED FROM ALLIGATOR FARM AFTER THREATENING TO THROW KAITLIN BENNETT TO GATORS
ANTI-SEMITE ISLAMIC DEMOCRAT REP. ILHAN OMAR'S RACIST JEW TWITTER RANT
4th Hour:
Owen Benjamin
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM THE RECAPTURED STATE OF TEXAS:
GALLUP: FIVE MILLION LATIN AMERICANS COMING TO U.S. THIS YEAR
BEST IN YEARS TRUMP APPROVAL RATING BLOWS WASHINGTON MINDS
LISA HAVEN ON INFOWARS? DAMN STRAIGHT
LIBERAL ZOOKEEPER SOY-BOY ETHAN PATTERSON FIRED FROM ALLIGATOR FARM AFTER THREATENING TO THROW KAITLIN BENNETT TO GATORS
ANTI-SEMITE ISLAMIC DEMOCRAT REP. ILHAN OMAR'S RACIST JEW TWITTER RANT
4th Hour:
Owen Benjamin
Keywords
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