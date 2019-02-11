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Future Proves Past: "We Have The Watch."
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18 views • February 11, 2019
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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_War_on_Terror#/media/File:Airstrikes_in_Syria_140923-F-UL677-654.jpg
https://twitter.com/Norad_Northcom/status/1091336229197672449
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https://www.patreon.com/justinformedtalk
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LINKS:
https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1090738586322898952
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_War_on_Terror#/media/File:Airstrikes_in_Syria_140923-F-UL677-654.jpg
https://twitter.com/Norad_Northcom/status/1091336229197672449
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1091185144403234817
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