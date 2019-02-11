© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AOC’s GOP Conspiracy Theory Is A Page From Hillary’s Playbook
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • February 11, 2019
AOC has an advisor join tuckerOn Friday, Ocasio-Cortez adviser Robert Hockett appeared on Carlson’s Fox News show and falsely claimed that something that is in fact part of the Green New Deal [GND] is not; namely, the promise the GND would ensure “economic security” to those “unwilling to work” and is aimed at eliminating air travel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.