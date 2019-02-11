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Red Old Deal: Mises Wrote About GND 80 Years Ago
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129 views • February 11, 2019
Today, the propaganda face of the party is in perfect synchronicity with the Dems – anti-Donald Trump, for class warfare, upping the minimum wage, fighting the apocalyptic, existential threat of catastrophic “climate change,” for open borders, supporting the nuclear arms deal Russia ignores, boosting Venezuela’s tyrant Nicolás Maduro, etc.
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