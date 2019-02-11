© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show-German Court Rules Measles Isn't A Virus
Follow
0
Share
Report
348 views • February 11, 2019
A German Dr. named Stefan Lanka put out a reward for 100,000 Euros to anyone who could prove the measles virus existed. Northam lied again, this time about indentured servants in VA history. David Knight reveals it was a public-private-partnership (PPP) where government & corporate cronies screwed the public and laid the foundation for a permanent slave class. Apple Store’s Sharia App For Male “Guardians” To Track Their Women.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.