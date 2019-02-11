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Democrats Announce Plan To Impeach And Imprison Trump
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344 views • February 11, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how Democrats have officially announced and filed their articles of impeachment for President Trump, and he presents video footage of Maxine Waters and Elizabeth Warren doubling down on calls to first impeach the sitting President and then imprison him before the 2020 election begins.
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