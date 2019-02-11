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PART 3 #Kleck Confirms #Ezekiel #Prophetic #EndTimes #Symbolism of #CitybytheSea #Signs
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13 views • February 11, 2019
http://apologeticspress.org/apcontent.aspx?category=13&article=1790
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pericles,_Prince_of_Tyre
Tyre in Prophecy by Kyle Butt, M.Div.
Several aspects of this prophecy deserve attention and close scrutiny. The prophet predicted: (1) many nations would come against Tyre; (2) the inhabitants of the villages and fields of Tyre would be slain; (3) Nebuchadnezzar would build a siege mound against the city; (4) the city would be broken down and the stones, tim...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pericles,_Prince_of_Tyre
Tyre in Prophecy by Kyle Butt, M.Div.
Several aspects of this prophecy deserve attention and close scrutiny. The prophet predicted: (1) many nations would come against Tyre; (2) the inhabitants of the villages and fields of Tyre would be slain; (3) Nebuchadnezzar would build a siege mound against the city; (4) the city would be broken down and the stones, tim...
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