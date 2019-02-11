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New Jersey Governor Set To Enact Rain Tax
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173 views • February 11, 2019
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is prepared to sign the bill that will allow the state’s 565 municipalities to literally tax the rain by charging property owners a fee for their parking lots and driveways, or any other surface rainwater can’t penetrate.
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