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Brexit is not a physical battle
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8 views • February 11, 2019
In 2009 the Lord took me by His Spirit into the heavens and told me to write to the Queen of England, the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition. He told me to tell them that Britain must urgently leave the European Union before it is too late as a great darkness was going to sweep from this political entity.
Now, ten years later, the UK is at a turning point in its history with the EU. Will we remain, partly remain, or will we leave altogether?
www.endtimehour.co.uk
Now, ten years later, the UK is at a turning point in its history with the EU. Will we remain, partly remain, or will we leave altogether?
www.endtimehour.co.uk
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