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FINAL ASSAULT! Five Million Illegal Aliens Plan To Join Caravan, Crush U.S. Border
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1138 views • February 11, 2019
Alex Jones issues a dire warning about a massive caravan of illegal immigrants heading north from Central and South America to swarm the unfortified portions of the U.S. border. An unprecedented poll of Central and South Americans reveals that over 5 million people plan to usurp immigration laws.
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