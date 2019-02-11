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Ted Kuntz - On Real vs. Tobacco Science
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59 views • February 11, 2019
Ted Kuntz's journey to examine the claims of the vaccine industry began after his son Joshua was neurologically injured by the DPT shot in 1984. This journey revealed that the vaccine industry has been systematically and intentionally dishonest with health consumers on the safety, effectiveness and necessity of vaccinations.
Ted's most recent book, Dare to Question One Parent to Another, is available for download or order through on his website http://www.daretoquestionvaccination.com
Ted's most recent book, Dare to Question One Parent to Another, is available for download or order through on his website http://www.daretoquestionvaccination.com
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