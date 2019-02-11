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Conway slams 'bigmouth Democrats' seeking to defund ICE
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7 views • February 11, 2019
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on stalling border security negotiations, says it's been a 'terrible six weeks' for Democrats. #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
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