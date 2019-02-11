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Missing Child Monday: Jaycee Dugard
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0 view • February 11, 2019
On June 10, 1991, Jaycee was walking home from the bus stop after school. Eighteen years later she returned home. Jaycee has written three books since returning home. She is a beacon of hope.
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