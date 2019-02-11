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In Defense Of Delegate Eric Porterfield - Soros backed left exposed!
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40 views • February 11, 2019
Commentary on the slander, bullying, and death threats experienced by Delegate Eric Porterfield of Mercer County, West Virginia. I expose who, exactly, is pushing this agenda behind the scenes and show my support for Delegate Porterfield and his commitment to keep the promise he made to his constituents.
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