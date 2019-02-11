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Raspberry Almond Cookies - Dr. Marco caravaggio - Markham Chiropractor
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4 views • February 11, 2019
Appointments with Dr. Marco: call 905-477-8900
Ingredients: (modified from original recipe by Medical medium)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ cup sunbutter smooth nutbutter
1/3 cup Lakanto powdered monk fruit sweetener
½ teaspoon alcohol-free vanilla extract
½ cup organic hemp hearts
½ cup raspberry jam
Ingredients: (modified from original recipe by Medical medium)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ cup sunbutter smooth nutbutter
1/3 cup Lakanto powdered monk fruit sweetener
½ teaspoon alcohol-free vanilla extract
½ cup organic hemp hearts
½ cup raspberry jam
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