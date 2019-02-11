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Christianity vs Spirituality Consciousness
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32 views • February 11, 2019
Most religion points to a high level of consciousness, but the participants rarely transcend the carnal way of living from mental constructs. Like a finger pointing at the truth, it's easy to confuse the pointing finger for the truth. When we fail to leave behind the written and spoken ideas and step into the place of silent union with the creator of all, we miss all the glory the finger is pointing at.
Meditation Mentioned in Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D-RjlJ6vWw
Meditation Mentioned in Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D-RjlJ6vWw
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