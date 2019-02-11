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Full Show - BREAKING: Mueller Probe To End In March / NY, DC, Chicago To Launch Criminal Indictments Of Trump Org. Next - 02/10/2019
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535 views • February 11, 2019
President Trump has indicated that he would likely declare a national emergency to avoid a shutdown, and he will host a rally near the U.S. border ahead of a possible national emergency declaration. On today’s show, we’ll discuss Big Tech’s alliance with authoritarian governments to control online information and speech, and break down what Trump must do to overcome Democrat obstruction.
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