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VIDEO: Demonic Possession Of Democrats Foreshadows Civilizational Collapse
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856 views • February 11, 2019
The left is pushing doomsday propaganda in regards to climate change, but actually demons appear to be in control of the spirit of the Democrat party. Alex explains how this may bring about actual collapse of civilization.
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