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Facebook Is Not Your Friend
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22 views • February 11, 2019
Listen to this clip from my latest podcast - "Facebook is not your friend" where I discuss 1) your lack of privacy, 2) why you don't care and 3) something worse than a hacker stealing your data. Listen to the full 10 minute podcast at http://jimstroud.com
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