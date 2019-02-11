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Trump Leans Toward Declaring National Emergency To Counter UN Plan To Destroy US Borders
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262 views • February 11, 2019
President Trump has indicated that should congress not reach a deal as another shutdown looms, he will declare a national emergency to fund building the border wall. Alex breaks down this hard hitting news.
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